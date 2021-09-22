iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,611,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,211 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $692,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $441.13. 363,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,302,722. The business’s 50 day moving average is $445.00 and its 200-day moving average is $425.89. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.