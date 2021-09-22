iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Trimmed by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,327 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $25,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after buying an additional 1,173,837 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632,777.8% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after buying an additional 455,600 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 508.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,507,000 after buying an additional 143,719 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,398,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,599,000 after buying an additional 124,140 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.46. 60,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,271. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

