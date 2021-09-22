iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Increased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.46. The stock had a trading volume of 214,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,553. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

