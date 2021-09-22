iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,439 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

