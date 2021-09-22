iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 63,353 shares.The stock last traded at $81.77 and had previously closed at $83.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average is $81.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDU. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $73,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

