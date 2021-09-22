Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 36.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISR opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.02. Isoray has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Isoray in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Isoray stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) by 3,364.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Isoray worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

