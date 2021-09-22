Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 36.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISR opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.02. Isoray has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.81.
Several research firms have issued reports on ISR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Isoray in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.67.
Isoray Company Profile
IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.
