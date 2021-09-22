Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.60

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.56. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 4,640 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

