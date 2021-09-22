James E. Evans Sells 3,660 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE AFG opened at $129.98 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

AFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

