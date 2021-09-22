JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE JBGS traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,616. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

