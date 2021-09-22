JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC) Stock Price Down 10.7%

JLM Couture, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JLMC) shares fell 10.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.

About JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC)

JLM Couture, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of bridal wear and accessories. Its portfolio includes Alvina Valenta, Blush by Hayley Paige, Jim Hjelm, Lazaro, Tara Keely, Ti Adora, and Allison Webb. The company was founded by Joseph L. Murphy in April 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for JLM Couture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JLM Couture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.