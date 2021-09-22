Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $164.50. The stock had a trading volume of 112,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,125,981. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $433.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.