Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after buying an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after buying an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.74. The company had a trading volume of 159,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,125,981. The stock has a market cap of $433.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

