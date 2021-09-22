Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.70 and traded as high as $1.02. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 23,945 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $66.81 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Jones Soda at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

