Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) Insider Tom Joule Purchases 50,000 Shares

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) insider Tom Joule acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £107,500 ($140,449.44).

Tom Joule also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joules Group alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, Tom Joule acquired 17,400 shares of Joules Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £38,628 ($50,467.73).

JOUL opened at GBX 212 ($2.77) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 249.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 249.43. Joules Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £236.58 million and a P/E ratio of 265.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JOUL shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Joules Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Joules Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Joules Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Joules Group Company Profile

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Joules Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joules Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.