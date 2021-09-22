JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SEPJF opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. Spectris has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $55.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.03.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

