Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Up 31.3% in August

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $14.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

