JustInvest LLC Buys Shares of 12,230 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,273.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after acquiring an additional 391,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 52,194 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $90,820,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,152,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $234,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $543,529,613. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

