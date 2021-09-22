JustInvest LLC Has $598,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 34.8% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Truist Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

