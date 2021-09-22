JustInvest LLC Lowers Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

JustInvest LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Fiserv by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after buying an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,549,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,760 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

Shares of FISV opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.