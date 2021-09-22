JustInvest LLC Purchases Shares of 27,934 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Vistra by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 199,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 41,336 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,667,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $5,048,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,539,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,369 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.