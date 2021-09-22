JustInvest LLC Sells 2,270 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

JustInvest LLC cut its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $105.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.55 and its 200 day moving average is $97.64. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

