JustInvest LLC Takes Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,686 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $158.27 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 102.77 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.