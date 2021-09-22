Kalos Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,441 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $1,484,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 127,949 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,399. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.28.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

