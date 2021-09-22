Kalos Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kalos Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $70,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $226.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,264. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

