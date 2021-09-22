Kalos Management Inc. Has $405,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kalos Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in NIKE by 29.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 40.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Argus boosted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.56.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.11. The company had a trading volume of 35,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,789. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.85 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.28 and its 200-day moving average is $147.38. The company has a market capitalization of $246.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.