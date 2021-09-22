Kalos Management Inc. Has $571,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.66. The company had a trading volume of 22,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,553. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.79. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.