Kalos Management Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,520. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

