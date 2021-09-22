Kalos Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFH. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,950. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.37. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $96.19.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

