Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Shares Gap Down to $11.96

Shares of Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.96, but opened at $11.20. Kaltura shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 536 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLTR. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Get Kaltura alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 million. Research analysts expect that Kaltura Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.