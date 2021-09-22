KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KALV. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $21,036,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $449.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.