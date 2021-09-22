Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,041 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $31,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $119.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.80. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.06 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. As a group, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Citigroup began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.91.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $294,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Healy purchased 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.80 per share, for a total transaction of $74,920.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,175. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.