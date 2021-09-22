Kava (KAVA) Trading 33.3% Lower This Week

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00150877 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $206.12 or 0.00488376 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00016076 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00041471 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011429 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

