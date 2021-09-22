Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Shares Down 1.8%

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 43,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89.

Keppel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPELF)

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

