Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to report sales of $3.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $12.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $12.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of KDP stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.99. 9,602,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,162,159. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

