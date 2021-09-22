KeyCorp Comments on ConocoPhillips’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy producer will earn $4.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.77. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS.

COP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.95.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 561.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.2% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 651.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,186,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $62,876,000 after buying an additional 1,029,020 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after buying an additional 916,175 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

