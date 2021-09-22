KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. KeyCorp posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. South State Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.93. 8,300,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,088,744. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

