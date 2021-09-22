Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) Plans GBX 4.50 Dividend

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON KEYS opened at GBX 835 ($10.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £261.14 million and a P/E ratio of 42.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 766.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 690.30. Keystone Law Group has a 12 month low of GBX 445 ($5.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 870 ($11.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92.

In other news, insider Ashley Rupert Miller sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.71), for a total transaction of £369,000 ($482,100.86).

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

