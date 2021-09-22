Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,249,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397,816 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $3,377,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB stock opened at $134.50 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $155.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.67 and its 200-day moving average is $134.80. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on KMB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.