Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.24

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.24 and traded as low as $18.81. Kirin shares last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 34,368 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.23). Kirin had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

