Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,342,632 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,958 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of NIKE worth $207,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,680,000 after purchasing an additional 105,856 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.85 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.56.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

