Korea Investment CORP Buys 7,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $166,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 302,770 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $202,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 12.5% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 451 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,538 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,928,197 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $10.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $750.27. 785,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,039,617. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.30 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $742.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $703.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $671.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.