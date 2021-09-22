Korea Investment CORP Sells 91,768 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 510,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 91,768 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $257,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded up $10.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $607.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,324. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.80 and a 1 year high of $609.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $239.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $548.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

