Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,509,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after purchasing an additional 456,654 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 835,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 30.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 820,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,279,000 after purchasing an additional 190,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 395,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHN opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.40.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $820.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCHN shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

