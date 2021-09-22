KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Shares Down 3.5%

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY)’s stock price dropped 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.83 and last traded at $21.93. Approximately 2,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 23,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $21,971,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 454,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,350,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 27,015 shares during the last quarter.

