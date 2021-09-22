Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) Short Interest Update

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,605,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 8,203,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 479.9 days.

OTCMKTS KGTFF opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.43.

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It provides various retail banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; travel, motor, and home asset insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

