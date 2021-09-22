KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Reaches $9.70 on Top Exchanges

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One KuCoin Token coin can now be purchased for $9.70 or 0.00023053 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $776.79 million and $13.71 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00052840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00125443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012565 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044191 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KCS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

