Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth $47,993,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 771.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 418,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,711,000 after purchasing an additional 370,596 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 421.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 384,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,158,000 after purchasing an additional 311,132 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth $28,514,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,559 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of LAMR stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.84. 6,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,139. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

