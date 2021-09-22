Langley Steinert Sells 27,988 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $890,858.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Tuesday, September 14th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $876,584.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $872,385.96.

On Friday, August 27th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $852,794.36.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $398,269.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $384,415.18.

On Friday, August 20th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $375,598.96.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Langley Steinert sold 21,824 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $652,537.60.

On Monday, August 9th, Langley Steinert sold 22,332 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $679,116.12.

On Friday, August 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $870,146.92.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $408,624.80.

CarGurus stock opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.91. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CARG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.