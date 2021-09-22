Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of LSCC opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $67.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 135.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $7,068,381.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 21,809 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,183,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,748,967.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,390 shares of company stock valued at $22,799,970 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,857,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.