Learning Technologies Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.30 (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON LTG opened at GBX 218.80 ($2.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00. Learning Technologies Group has a twelve month low of GBX 112.10 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 238.20 ($3.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 215.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 186.84.

LTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

